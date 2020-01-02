ValuEngine Downgrades Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BCRH opened at $6.86 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

