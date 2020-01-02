ValuEngine Lowers Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CSTI stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Costar Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

