Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FKWL opened at $2.39 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

