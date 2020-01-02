Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FKWL opened at $2.39 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Franklin Wireless
