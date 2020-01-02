Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

AUG opened at $1.44 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Auryn Resources by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Auryn Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

