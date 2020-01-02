Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Danone has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

