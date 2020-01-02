Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $48.96 on Monday. Electrolux has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Electrolux had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

