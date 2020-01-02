Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to “Hold”

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DPSGY stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.