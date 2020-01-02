DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

DVDCY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.