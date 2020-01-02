Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ASPN opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

