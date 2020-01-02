AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that AU Optronics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

