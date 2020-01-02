Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 7,929,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,602,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,805,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

