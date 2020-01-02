OptimizeRx Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.40 and a beta of 0.36.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 579,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 93,015 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 312,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

