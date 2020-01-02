Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Investar in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

ISTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.16. Investar has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Investar by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

