Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. NEXT/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

