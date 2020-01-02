Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NXGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. NEXT/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Earnings History and Estimates for NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
OptimizeRx Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
OptimizeRx Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
AZZ Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
AZZ Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Raised by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Raised by DA Davidson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report