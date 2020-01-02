AZZ (AZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY20 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.90 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZZ opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

