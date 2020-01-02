FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Investar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

