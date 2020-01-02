Brokers Set Expectations for Bandwidth Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) – Dougherty & Co increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Monday, December 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64).

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.