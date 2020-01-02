VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $90.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

