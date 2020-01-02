SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Earnings History for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
OptimizeRx Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
OptimizeRx Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings
AZZ Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
AZZ Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Raised by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Raised by DA Davidson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report