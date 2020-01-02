SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect SYNNEX to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $225,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock worth $2,163,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

