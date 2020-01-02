FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR alerts:

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

About FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.