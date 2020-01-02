Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

