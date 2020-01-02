Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Veolia Environnement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

