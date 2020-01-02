ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”
Veolia Environnement Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Veolia Environnement Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp to Sell
Sims Metal Management Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Sims Metal Management Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report