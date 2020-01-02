ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

