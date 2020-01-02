ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”
Veolia Environnement Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Veolia Environnement Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Know Labs to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp to Sell
Sims Metal Management Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Sims Metal Management Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report