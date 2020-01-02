ValuEngine Downgrades Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) to Sell

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

