Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Jan 2nd, 2020

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims Metal Management in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sims Metal Management stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Sims Metal Management has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

