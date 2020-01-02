NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTRY opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

