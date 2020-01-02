Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to “Hold”

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHCAY. ValuEngine downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharp has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 167.37% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

