Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

YZCAY stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

