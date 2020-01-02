Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

