Insider Buying: Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Acquires 7,378 Shares of Stock

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Joe Kissane acquired 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,249.80 ($39,791.90).

LON:CCT opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Thursday. Character Group plc has a one year low of GBX 262 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The company has a market cap of $87.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

