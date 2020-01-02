Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £2,575.80 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.22. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58.

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

