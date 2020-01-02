Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Buys £2,575.80 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.22. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a one year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58.

DOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

