Stewart MacDonald Purchases 988 Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) Stock

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) insider Stewart MacDonald acquired 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($194.95).

Stewart MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Stewart MacDonald acquired 951 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £152.16 ($200.16).

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 14.94 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rockhopper Exploration Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

