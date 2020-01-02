Stewart Hamilton Acquires 56 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 56 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Stewart Hamilton purchased 65 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.85 ($195.80).

LON ARW opened at GBX 256.20 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

