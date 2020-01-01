PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. PBF Energy posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. 728,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

