$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $98.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Zscaler reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $409.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $724,501. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS remained flat at $$46.50 on Friday. 1,240,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,715. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

