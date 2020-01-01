ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.78).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ZIL2 stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €8.16 ($9.49). 67,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a one year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $517.02 million and a PE ratio of -113.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.24.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

