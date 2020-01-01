Brokerages Set Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Target Price at $26.00

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Aircastle alerts:

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 239,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,835. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.