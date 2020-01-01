Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.35. 1,107,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,276. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $133.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

