Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.09. 661,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. Entegris has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $51.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.