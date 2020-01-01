Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $106.86

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

