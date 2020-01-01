VE INFRA/ETF (IFRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19 on January 17th

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of VE INFRA/ETF stock traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching A$22.18 ($15.73). 6,077 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$21.67.

