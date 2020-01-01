Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.
Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.18.
GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
