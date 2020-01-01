Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 292,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.