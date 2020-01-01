Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 21st

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 237,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

