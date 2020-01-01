Magellan Global Trust (MGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of ASX MGG traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.41). 220,172 shares of the company were exchanged. Magellan Global Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.58 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of A$2.03 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.83.
About Magellan Global Trust
