Magellan Global Trust (MGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASX MGG traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.41). 220,172 shares of the company were exchanged. Magellan Global Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.58 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of A$2.03 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.83.

Get Magellan Global Trust alerts:

About Magellan Global Trust

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.