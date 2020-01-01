Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $17.70

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $409,326.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 731,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

