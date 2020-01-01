$0.21 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 492.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Sapiens International has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.70.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

