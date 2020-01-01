$85.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $85.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $324.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $324.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $362.47 million, with estimates ranging from $361.40 million to $363.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $16,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 134.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 98,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

