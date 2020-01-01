Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,641,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070,936. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.