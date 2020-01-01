Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 29,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,641,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,070,936. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

