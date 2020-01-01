Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of Empire stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$30.46. The company had a trading volume of 212,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. Empire has a 52 week low of C$27.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.