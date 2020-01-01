Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

OMAB traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $59.94. 25,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,302. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

